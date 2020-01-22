Another deadline to watch will be when the Gov. has to respond to the federal lawsuit filed by the Chickasaw, Cherokee and Choctaw Nations. According to those same legal documents, Stitt was served on Jan. 6. The day of service does not count in the 21-day response period. If he doesn't respond, the court will be forced to rule in the Tribes' favor, according to the summons issued to be served to Stitt In December.