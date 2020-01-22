"He was far more than one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation. He was the complete Renaissance comedian - writer, director, presenter, historian, brilliant children's author, and the warmest, most wonderful company you could wish to have," Palin said.

As well as performing, Jones co-directed "Holy Grail" with Gilliam, and directed "Life of Brian" and the 1983 Python film "The Meaning of Life."

Playing the mother of Brian, a hapless young man who is mistaken for Jesus in "Life of Brian," Jones delivered one of the Pythons' most famous lines: "He's not the Messiah. He's a very naughty boy!"

After the troupe largely disbanded in the 1980s, Jones wrote books on medieval and ancient history, presented documentaries, directed films, wrote poetry and wrote the script for the Jim Henson-directed fantasy film "Labyrinth."