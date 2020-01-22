Don't worry if your bounty is not as boundless as the sea — Airbnb will pick up the tab for your stay at the celebrated landmark.

The contest starts Tuesday. Interested romantics can apply for the once-in-a-lifetime experience by writing a love letter to Juliet and her secretaries, sharing their love story and explaining why they would be the perfect guests to use her iconic balcony. You must have an Airbnb account to enter.

All love letters must be submitted by February 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Parting from this vacation will be such sweet sorrow.