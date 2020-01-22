News
Tulsa Mayor Announces New Police Chief
Wednesday, January 22nd 2020, 12:09 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum revealed his choice for Tulsa's new police chief on Wednesday.
Major Wendell Franklin will replace Chuck Jordan as the Tulsa Police Department chief. Franklin was among four candidates that spoke before the public last week.
The Mayor is scheduled to hold an official press conference at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.