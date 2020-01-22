News
Pricey Repair: Bids To Fix Broken Arrow's Hillside Drive Top $2 Million
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The City of Broken Arrow is looking into two bids to repair the retaining wall on Hillside Drive by Bass Pro Shop. That road has been closed since the summer when heavy rain caused a portion of the hill to collapse.
The City budgeted $1.5 million dollars to fix the wall. In their bids, the two companies said it would cost $2 million and more than $2.6 million.
The city has a two-week extension to decide what to do. They hope to have a new wall done and Hillside Drive open again by Memorial Day.
Related Story: BA Police Close Hillside Drive Due To Roadway Damage