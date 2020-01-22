News
Tusla Couple Accused Of Abusing 4-Year-Old Child
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa couple is accused of abusing a 4-year-old boy and breaking multiple bones.
Investigators say that the boy's mom Selena Coleman and Damian Harris repeatedly beat the boy from July to December often times hitting him with a clothes hanger. A police affidavit says that when the boy was forensically interviewed, he said his mother hit him with a hanger on his stomach and bottoms of his feet and she told him to say he'd fallen down the stairs.
Police say the boy was beaten so badly they broke his finger, elbow, and one of his legs.
Detectives also say the mother told them she tried to stop Harris one time from beating her son but Harris choked her. Both are currently being held at the Tulsa County Jail.