'Joe Exotic' Sentenced To 22 Years In Federal Prison
Former zoo owner and operator Joe Exotic has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison.
Joseph Maldonado-Passage, a.k.a. Joe Exotic, was convicted in April 2019 on two murder-for-hire charges, eight counts of violating the Lacey Act for falsifying wildlife records and nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act.
He was indicted in September 2018 after he was accused of trying to hire two hitmen to kill Carole Baskin. Baskin owns Big Cat Animal Rescue in Florida and was in a decades-long feud with Joe Exotic.
He was indicted in November 2018 after he was accused of falsifying forms involving the sale of wildlife in interstate commerce, killing five tigers to make room for other big cats, and sold and offered to sell tiger cubs in interstate commerce.