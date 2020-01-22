Suspects Arrested In Drug Conspiracy Ring In Haskell, Pittsburg Counties
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Twelve people have been indicted in a drug trafficking investigation involving mostly residents of Haskell and Pittsburg counties, according the Brian J. Kuester, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. Eleven of the suspects have been arrested.
Authorities said the dozen people sold methamphetamine and other controlled substances in northeastern Oklahoma. Eight of the suspects were also indicted on charges of money laundering and two on firearm offenses.
- Kimberly Diana Noel, 52, of California
- Early Willard Woodmore III, 32, of Quinton
- Calvin James Woodmore, 31, of McAlester
- Amber Nicole Woodmore, 29, of McAlester
- Valerie Nacole Adcock, 36, of McAlester
- Dennis Clyde Marshall Jr., 36, of McAlester
- Prentice Roland Keith, 48, of Kinta
- Jimmie Ray Stephens, 65, of Lewisville, Oklahoma
- Tiffany Ann Meeks-Davis, 32, of McAlester
- Michael Dewayne Hunt, 54, of Kinta
- Choice Lynn Needham, 45, of Quinton
- Janet Sue Troutt, 60, of Rogers, Arkansas
In a news conference Wednesday, January 22, Kuester said the defendants used the U.S. mail to send drugs from California to the state of Oklahoma where the drugs were sold. The indictment also states the suspects used bank accounts and wire transfer entities to sell the drugs and launder drug money.
Kuester said numerous agencies investigated the conspiracy including the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Internal Revenue Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive, the U.S. Post Office, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the National Guard, Haskell and Pittsburg County Sheriff's Offices, District 18 District Attorney's Drug Task Force, Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, McAlester and Stigler Police Departments.
"Methamphetamine continues to be the leading cause of death by overdose in Oklahoma," Kuester said.
