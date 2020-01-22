News
DIY Valentine Tea Towels With Courtnay Grider
TULSA, Oklahoma - Believe it or not, Valentine's Day is coming up, and you may be looking for a craft to do with your kid.
Courtnay Grider from a Sprinkle of Courtnay stopped by News On 6 with a simple way to make some Valentine Tea Towels
Supply List:
- Tea Towels aka Flour Sack Towels
- Heart Doilies
- Foam Brushes
- Multi-Surface Craft Paint
Instructions:
- Iron tea towel.
- Lay out the tea towel and place paper heart doilies in a pattern that you like. If your towel is folded place a paper towel between the layers so the paint does not bleed through.
- Use your foam brush and craft paint to apply a light layer of paint to the inside of the doily. Use a blotting motion for best results.
- Once all the doily holes are covered with paint, lift up the doily to reveal the heart stencil design. Repeat this process until your design is complete. Try overlapping hearts of different sizes and colors for a unique cute design.
- Let air dry for a few hours.
Enjoy your cute Valentine tea towel or packaged with a cute bow and chocolates they will make for the perfect valentine’s gift for teachers, family, and friends.