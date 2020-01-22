News
Consultant To Help Broken Arrow Re-Brand Elm, New Orleans Business District
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The Broken Arrow city council is working to revitalize the Elm and New Orleans intersection. The City has expressed concern over businesses like Reasor's relocating from that area.
An advisory committee has been meeting since the fall on how to entice more businesses to set up shop.
Councilors are increasing a consultant's role in that plan. Catalyst Commercial will help with a re-branding strategy.
And — just a couple of weeks ago, city staff started surveying residents on name ideas for that corridor.
That survey is open until February 8th.