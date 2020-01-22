Claremore Man Makes Wearable Tributes To Beloved Pets
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Losing a treasured pet can be difficult. What if there were a way to hold on to that companion for just a little longer?
There is.
Rich Wallace of Claremore has created a way to carry around - or wear - a little bit of that memory for as long as you need to.
The fact is people love their pets forever, and because they do, many opt for cremation so they can keep the ashes and hold on to that memory a little tighter.
“Not everyone is willing to say goodbye that easily," said Rich Wallace of Secret Ink.
Wallace created something wearable, that is not that expensive. It is a bead that has a small bit of the beloved pet's ashes mixed in before it is cast.
“We have ‘em for the guys with leather. We’ve got them for ladies, bracelets, necklaces - they’ll work on hoop earrings," he said.
He says it doesn’t have to ashes, a lock of hair will do too. This is a new project, and they are still working on social media and websites.
So you can contact Rich Wallace at Secret Ink, his Claremore tattoo shop, at 918-341-4700.