Tulsa Police Search For Woman Accused Of 2 Robberies
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are looking for a woman who they said robbed two different businesses in Tulsa.
Tulsa police said the woman walked into two different businesses in the past month and told the clerks they needed to empty the cash register.
They said the woman told employees she had a gun, but no one ever saw it.
"Her personal demeanor and the manner in which she goes about her business. She seems to be confident in what she's doing,” said Sgt. Clifford Caughron.
Tulsa police said the woman was wearing a black hooded jacket, a baseball cap, and jeans.
Officers said the first robbery happened on January 13 at the Sprint store near 71st and Lewis. They said the woman walked in and showed the clerk a note saying she had a gun.
"She followed them back to the register, had the employee empty the register of cash, then left the scene on foot as far as we know,” said Caughron.
Caughron said the second robbery happened about a week later on January 21st.
Officers said the woman walked into Earthly Mist near 53rd and Peoria and demanded the clerk open the register.
"This time she didn’t have a note. She just verbally stated that she was committing a robbery and directed the employees in what she wanted them to do,” said Caughron.
They said the woman got away with all the cash in the register then was seen from a nearby businesses' security camera as she drove away in a silver or gray 2010 – 2012 Chevy Malibu.
Police said they never saw a gun in either video but said they're thankful nobody was hurt.
"The employees remained calm and while scared, they conducted themselves in a professional manner. Thankfully no one was hurt in either incident,” said Caughron.
Tulsa police said if you recognize the woman or if you have any information about these crimes, call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS.