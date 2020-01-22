News
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Swinging Ax At People Inside Dollar General
Wednesday, January 22nd 2020, 7:08 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police arrested a man accused of repeatedly swinging an ax at customers and employees inside a Dollar General store.
According to detectives, Dominique Richardson was stealing and started swinging an ax at people when he was confronted by the manager.
Officers said when they arrested Richardson, he kicked one of the officers several times in the chest and bit the finger of another officer, which caused the officer to bleed.