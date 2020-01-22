Former Tulsa Spa Owner Accused Of Using Products Not Approved By FDA On Clients
TULSA, Oklahoma - A former Tulsa spa owner is facing federal charges after she was accused of buying Botox and facial fillers from foreign countries that are not FDA approved and using them on her clients without their knowledge.
The indictment said Elisa Sanders defrauded her clients by ordering Botox illegally from other countries for a cheaper price.
The federal indictment said Sanders owned L'Chaim Medical Spa near Memorial and 71st from 2011 to 2018.
It said Sanders bought some of the products from "unauthorized sources" that were not FDA approved.
It said the FDA told her in 2016 that buying those drugs from "unauthorized sources" was illegal, but after that she had someone else buy the products and ship them to that person's business then paid her in cash.
It said some patients did have adverse effects from Sanders' treatments.
"I cannot figure out the crime here," said Defense Attorney Mark Lyons.
Lyons said Sanders didn't defraud anybody and the term "unauthorized sources" is confusing. He said the term could mean a lot of different things.
"My belief is the reason they get the FDA to investigate is they want to boost their prices of Botox in the U.S.," said Lyons.
Inspire Med Spa Tulsa owner Dr. Sarah Knife Chief said spas are only supposed to order their Botox from one supplier, and they must order it in the United States.
"They are required to purchase Botox from manufacturer Allergan. That's the only legal place to purchase it in the United States," said Knife Chief.
She said ordering the drugs elsewhere could be a big risk, even though it's a lot cheaper to order from places like Canada.
"If it’s not properly made, the concern is infection, bleeding, and muscle weakness," said Knife Chief.
Lyons said he looks forward to proving Sanders is innocent.
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said his office will pursue cases against providers who skirt FDA regulations to protect the safety of people receiving the treatments.