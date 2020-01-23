"We want to thank all of our loyal customers for their patronage of our proud family business started by my parents 70 years ago," she added.

Named after the earliest form of paper made from the papyrus plant, the business first operated as an importer of European paper products. It expanded over the years to include greeting cards, gift wrap and note paper under brands that in addition to Papyrus include American Greeting, Carlton Cards and Paper Destiny.

While electronic cards have surely replaced paper versions for many consumers, the broader retail industry is awash in store closures and even corporate bankruptcies as more consumers shop online. The rough environment has seen a slew of retailers curtail operations, including dozens of Lucky's Market stores reportedly now slated to shut down in 10 states and Pier 1 Imports planning to close up to 450 stories, or about half its retail real estate.