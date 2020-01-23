U.S. Assistant Secretary Of Education To Tour Multiple Tulsa Area Schools
Thursday, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Education will be in Tulsa to take a tour several schools.
Assistant Secretary of Education Frank Brogan plans to start his day at Booker T. Washington High School.
A news release from the U.S. Department of Education said he will at Booker T. Washington at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, and he'll meet with Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist, along with some of the school's administrators.
Secretary Brogan will then head over to Bishop Kelley to meet with school leaders there, and he will also make a stop Thursday afternoon at Union's Darnaby Elementary where administrators said he'll learn more about the Darnaby's STEM program and how the school made academic gains last year.
The Department of Education said this tour is focused on schools that are re-thinking what education looks like.
Secretary Brogan was also in Oklahoma City Wednesday to tour one of its charter schools.