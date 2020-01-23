Tulsa Chase Ends In Crash Near Delaware & I-244
TULSA, Oklahoma - A police chase that started near 3rd Street and Utica ended with a car wrapped around a tree off I-244.
Tulsa Police said they ran a tag on a car at the QuikTrip at 11th Street and Utica Wednesday night, but the tag didn't check back to the car.
The officer followed the car and tried to stop it at 3rd Street and Utica, but police said that was when the driver turned his headlights off and took off.
The officer said he couldn't see the car once it turned east on 1st Street.
When that officer got on I-244, he noticed that a sign was down on the Delaware exit ramp and then saw the car he was looking for wrapped around a tree.
Police said the driver was pinned, and they had to use the Jaws of Life to get him from the vehicle.
The driver did have some broken bones and other injuries.
He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.