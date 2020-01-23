It was operated by a Canadian company, Coulson Aviation. Coulson's Portland, Oregon branch said in a statement that one of its Lockheed C-130s was lost after it left Richmond in New South Wales with retardant for a firebombing mission. It said the damage was "extensive" but had few other details. Coulson said it would send a team to the crash site.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the deaths and crash in comments to reporters as Australia attempts to deal with an unprecedented fire season that has left a large swath of destruction.