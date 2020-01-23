Tulsa Teen Shares Positivity, Starts Visibly Imperfectly Perfect Group
TULSA, Oklahoma - A 15-year-old Tulsa girl is using her story to bring positivity into the lives of others. Zoe Madison was diagnosed with a skin condition called Vitiligo when she was 13.
Zoe said she has battled bullies, people staring, and depression, and all because of what she looks like. But now, she is showing others the true meaning of being comfortable in your own skin.
"It started on my knees and gradually spread to my arms" Zoe said.
These arms used to always be covered with sleeves.
"I didn't really know what it was. I wasn't sure. I did get teased about it for a little while" Zoe said.
People stared, people walked around, and people judged.
"My arm, I think, were what was the hardest for me because that is when people started commenting on it more" Zoe shared.
Zoe Madison was diagnosed with Vitiligo two years ago. Vitiligo is an auto immune disease where the skin is not producing enough melanin, which causes white patches.
For a year Zoe said she felt completely alone; but, a trip to Houston, where she attended a Vitiligo conference, changed everything for Zoe.
"I had never really met any of these people, or even spoke to any of these people, but it was like an instant family feeling. We all had something bonding us together, which was vitiligo. That was like a sigh of relief."
Zoe wanted to keep that feeling going here in Tulsa; however, the only problem was there were not any support groups in Oklahoma.
So, SHE started her own: Visibly Imperfectly Perfect.
"I know what it feels like to be in the other position. To these people, I'm the person that I needed when I was younger." Zoe said,
Zoe said she wanted to create a group to help people be comfortable in their own skin, no matter what they are dealing with.
She leads the meetings, speaks, and gives people confidence.
"Instead of making assumptions, or staring, or walking to the side of us, just ask us because we will explain it."
Zoe said at the first meeting they only expected about 10 people, but 22 showed up.
Visibly Imperfectly Perfect meets Thursday, January 23rd at 6:30 p.m. at the Equality Center, and everyone is welcome.