As of now, the severe thunder threats are very low. We’ll also be dealing with colder air aloft moving across northern OK Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the main upper level system travels the state. Additional wrap-around moisture would have the chance in this pattern to produce some wintry impacts. We don’t have a lot of model support for any wintry impacts at this point in the forecast process, but this pattern would support this potential. We’ll be watching and making changes as this period draws near.