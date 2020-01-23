News
Tuttle Police Issue Silver Alert For Missing 67-Year-Old Man
Thursday, January 23rd 2020, 10:35 AM CST
TUTTLE, Oklahoma - Tuttle Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 67-year-old man.
According to authorities, Mark Wood was last seen around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday when he left his home in his White 2003 Ford 3DC work van with Oklahoma Plate CCGJ512 wearing house slippers.
Anyone with information on Wood's whereabouts is asked to contact Tuttle Police.
