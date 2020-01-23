News
Silver Alert Issued For Missing LeFlore County Man
Thursday, January 23rd 2020, 11:24 AM CST
LEFLORE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Harvey Walden of LeFlore County. He may be driving a black 2013 Hyundai Accent sedan with Oklahoma tags HEC-289.
Walden was last seen around 5 p.m. January 21 in the LeFlore County area. He is considered endangered. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt and a black Oklahoma Highway Patrol hat.
If you see him, call 911 or contact the LeFlore County Sheriff's Office.