Jimmy Buffett, Coral Reefer Band Coming To OKC Fall 2020
Thursday, January 23rd 2020, 12:25 PM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will be performing in Oklahoma City, Fall of 2020.
According to authorities, Buffett will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 15th at the Chesapeake Energy Arena as part of the Slack Tide tour.
“It has been nearly 30 years to the day since Jimmy Buffett has played Oklahoma City,” said Chris Semrau, General Manager of Chesapeake Energy Arena. “We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band for this historic show as they headline Chesapeake Energy Arena for the very first time in this not-to-miss event!”
Tickets go on sale on LiveNation.com at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 31.