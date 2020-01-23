5 Adair County Men Charged With Murder
ADAIR COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Adair County Sheriff confirmed five men have been charged in the death of Randolph England of Mulberry.
Earl McAlister, his son Edmon McAlister, Jessie Hansen, Jason Armstrong and Jonathan Caldwell are charged in connection to the man's shooting death, Sheriff Jason Ritchie said.
The sheriff said Earl McAlister is charged with first-degree murder while Edmon McAlister, Hansen and Armstrong face second-degree murder charges. Caldwell is charged as an accessory to murder. Most of the men are also charged with the desecration of a human corpse, records show.
The victim knew the men who are charged in his death, Ritchie said. The sheriff said the men were friends who lived near each other in the Mulberry area. The sheriff also said drugs are involved in the investigation.
Law enforcement searched for England who Ritchie said was last seen November 6 and reported missing December 8. The investigation indicates England was shot twice, but officers could not confirm that because of the condition of the victim's body, the sheriff said.
Sheriff Ritchie said all the men except Jason Armstrong confessed to their roles in England's death.