Rick Wells' Final Story: 'Hey, What's The Deal' With Baby Yoda?
TULSA, Oklahoma - Rick Wells is retiring from News On 6 after 30 years. He leaves us with a final "Hey, What's The Deal?" story about the popular Disney Plus show The Mandalorian. It's a futuristic bounty hunter saga where the most popular character has been dubbed Baby Yoda.
Rick said he just doesn't get it.
"We think he's pretty cute," said Lauren Cook of OK Cookie Momster over in Ranch Acres.
OK Cookie Momster came up with a very popular cookie featuring the little guy. The Tulsa bakery used a Christmas angel cookie cutter - without the head.
"As soon as we make 'em, people buy them," said Libby Morley, the OK Cookie Momster.
Someone painted a Baby Yoda mural in downtown Aa, and a hospital in Pennsylvania dressed their newborns as Baby Yodas.
Hurts Donuts is making a Baby Yoda donut, and Build-A-Bear is coming out with a Baby Yoda version.
Not sure how a futuristic shoot 'em up got taken over by a big-eared, bug-eyed critter, but there it is.
OK, I give up. I guess I love Baby Yoda too.
Thanks for 30 great years, Rick!