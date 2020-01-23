News
Man Previously Accused Of Mail Theft Arrested Again
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Rogers County deputies arrested a man facing charges for stealing mail while he was out on bond and wearing a GPS ankle monitor.
Deputies arrested Jacob Killough after tracking his ankle monitor to a local casino. They previously arrested Killough in August after he was accused of stealing checks from the mail all across northeastern Oklahoma.
Deputies believe he was recently targeting his Owasso neighborhood stealing more mail.
Killough is in federal custody and is charged with mail theft, identity theft, and fraud.