News
Owasso Police Search For Stolen Credit Card Suspects
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Police in Owasso are asking for your help trying to find three people caught on camera using stolen credit cards at several stores.
Owasso Police said the three suspects used a stolen credit card to shop at several stores in the Owasso area on Thursday.
Police said three women and a man went shopping at multiple Owasso businesses Thursday morning between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m, and used a stolen credit card.
Owasso Police did not state what businesses they went to but did release these pictures hoping someone from the public will recognize these suspects.
They're asking anyone who knows them to call Owasso Police, and you can remain anonymous.