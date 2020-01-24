News
Oklahoma State School Board Adopts New 4-Day School Week Rules
Friday, January 24th 2020, 7:00 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - The State Board of Education has adopted new rules that would make it harder for Oklahoma schools to keep four-day school weeks in place.
The rules are now headed to the state capitol for lawmakers to consider. They don't eliminate the possibility for four-day school weeks, but starting in 2021 it will be much harder to meet the requirements.
For elementary and middle schools to keep a four-day week, they would need at least a C grade in academic growth for Math and English on their respective state reports cards. Early childhood centers that want a shorter week would have to feed into another elementary school with the same schedule.
High schools would be required to score a C or higher in overall academic achievement and post secondary opportunities on their annual report cards.
High schools would also need to maintain an 82% percent graduation rate. School districts that fall in the bottom 5% on state report cards would not be able to qualify for the four-day schedule.
