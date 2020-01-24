For elementary and middle schools to keep a four-day week, they would need at least a C grade in academic growth for Math and English on their respective state reports cards. Early childhood centers that want a shorter week would have to feed into another elementary school with the same schedule.High schools would be required to score a C or higher in overall academic achievement and post secondary opportunities on their annual report cards.High schools would also need to maintain an 82% percent graduation rate. School districts that fall in the bottom 5% on state report cards would not be able to qualify for the four-day schedule.