Fire Destroys Sallisaw Veterinary Clinic, Kills 3 Horses
SALLISAW, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma veterinarian is trying to figure out what to do next after a fire destroyed her clinic.
Crystal Sampson told News On 6 she's devastated; not only is her clinic destroyed, but three of her horses also died when flames took over Premier Equine Veterinary Services Monday night in Sallisaw.
Sampson said she didn't have any animal patients in the clinic, but her six horses and dog were inside when the fire started. She said she ran in and tried to save all the animals, but three of the horses didn't make it out.
It took several hours and about 30 firefighters to get the fire under control.
Firefighters are investigating the cause, but said they believe an electrical issue sparked the fire.
Sampson she is uninsured and lost everything she's spent her life building. Her friends have set up an online fundraiser to help her rebuild.