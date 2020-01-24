A potent upper level system is exiting the Missouri Valley producing light to moderate snow across a large portion of Missouri this morning. A small area of extreme northeastern OK, southeastern Kansas and northwestern Arkansas may briefly see some very light scattered snow flurries or spotty showers for the next hour or so. As of this post, a winter weather (travel advisory) remains for this small area in Oklahoma until 9am but no significant travel impacts are likely to occur. Amounts, if any at all, will be very light with little to no impact for most locations in the advisory area. This activity will remain to the east of the metro even though Tulsa could get a flurry out of the cloud deck. Blustery and chilly weather remains for most of the day across northeastern OK while locations along and west of I-35 will experience some sunshine. Lows this morning will start in the lower 30s with afternoon highs reaching the mid-40s near the metro and lower 50s to our west. The metro may see some sunshine in the clouds later this afternoon with clearing sky tonight. The upper air pattern remains active with at least two systems over the next 5 days that may have impacts across the state, including the first arriving Saturday evening into Sunday morning and the 2nd Tuesday into Wednesday.