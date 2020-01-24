News
Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Choking Woman To Death In 2019
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in a woman's 2019 death. Brandon Joseph Smith pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in Cynthia Mayfield's death.
Officers said they received a call last March from a man who said he had strangled a woman and that she was dead. Police said she was dead when they got to the scene near 5th and Utica.
Smith told police that he and the victim got into an argument that evening. According to the arrest report, Smith told police Mayfield spit in his face, kicked him, and hit him with an object.
He claimed that he "snapped" before choking her to death.
Sentencing is set for March 26, 2020.