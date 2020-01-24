Owasso Police: Stop Leads To Arrest Of 2 Suspected Burglars
OWASSO, Oklahoma - An Owasso officer checked on a suspicious car parked at a closed business overnight and ended up arresting two people.
"Some of them with windows smashed, some of them with lock boxes broken into and toolboxes. I think one box trailer had the padlock cut off. When they searched this vehicle they found not only bull cutters, but they found a window punch as well," said Nick Boatman with the Owasso Police Department.
Police said the driver of the car drove away when he saw the patrol car, so the officer pulled him over.
"The officer speaking to the driver, he sees all of the stolen property in the backseat of the car that was stopped. Obviously, it was an immediate indicator. He pulled them out put them in handcuffs and started questioning them,” said Boatman.
Police arrested James and Lisa Richardson. Both face six counts of second-degree burglary as well as conspiracy to commit a felony.