GDRA Warn People Not To Disturb Bald Eagle Nest At Grand Lake
The Grand River Dam Authority is warning the public about a unique issue at Grand Lake.
They said bald eagles have created a nest in an area popular with off roaders.
Justin Alberty with the Grand River Dam Authority said their team discovered a new nest in a busy area of the lake.
"It's located in a very popular off roading area below the Pensacola dam spillway," said Alberty.
Alberty said this nest is unique because of its location.
They've identified about 14 other nests surrounding the lake, but those are in more private secluded areas.
This one can easily be stumbled upon.
“The large majority of the off-roading area is still open and accessible,” said Alberty. “We've had to close this area of about 50 acres kind of close to the middle.”
They've also included signs and a few roadblocks, creating a 600-foot buffer zone
Disturbing a Bald Eagle’s nest is a felony and violation of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, which also carries a $100,000 fine.
Despite the warnings, Alberty said they encourage people to learn more about them and to watch the eagles from a distance.
"This time of year, especially below the dams, they're easy to see,” said Alberty. “Especially early in the morning. We have a designated area called Eagle Pass, which is down below Pensacola dam that the public can access pretty easily off the road. Go down there, sit up there and watch the eagles from the other side of the channel."