Tulsa Native Aims To Win Golden Glove Championship
TULSA, Oklahoma - Karlos Lizarraga knew from young age what he wanted to do with his life.
"I went to an elementary school, it was called Mckinelly Elementary, and right across the street was a boxing gym. Since I was there, I wanted to Box," Lizarraga said.
After dealing with anger management issues in fourth grade, Lizarraga searched for an outlet and he decided to become a boxer. 11 years later and the Tulsa native has a chance to become a Golden Glove champion this weekend.
"I would go to school, go straight to work, and go to boxing," Lizarraga said.
"These next couple of years I want to dominate this amateur stuff with USA boxing, try to take over and make my way up to those ranked divisions. Make a name for my myself," Lizarraga said.
Whatever happens this weekend at the Golden Glove Championships Lizarraga is here to stay in the squared circle.
"I want to teach others. Even when I'm done with it, I'm going to use it and give others the gift that was given,” he said.