Delaware Co. Sheriff: Former Employees Charged With Assault, Battery
Friday, January 24th 2020, 10:06 PM CST
DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma - According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, two former employees are now charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Both are accused of using department issued tasers on inmates without justification. The sheriff said the investigation began in December, which resulted in warrants being issued for Charles Hayes and Shelly Mayberry.
Hayes is charged with seven counts of assault and Mayberry faces two counts.
Sheriff Harlan Moore said he is very disappointed in the actions of the two ex-employees.