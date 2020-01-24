News
Jenks Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Uber Driver
JENKS, Oklahoma - A Jenks man was charged with one count of sexual battery involving an Uber driver.
Police said Justin Winters called for an Uber driver in November of 2018 at 1 a.m. then had the driver pull over into a parking lot and forced the driver into sexual touching.
Police said the 11-mile ride took 56 minutes and lab results showed Winters' DNA was found on the driver.
Winters was charged January 17 and is out on bond after turning himself in this week.