Owasso Police Say 2 Hospitalized After Chase
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso Police have a message for criminals after shoplifting led to led to a chase and crash.
Investigators say a man stole about $1,000 in power tools from Lowes just after noon on Saturday. Officers say when they tried to stop his car, he took off south on Highway 169. They say the man was going too fast at 56th Street North and rolled his car less than a mile from where police stopped him.
"Our message to people is number one, don't steal, and number two if you're going to do that, please stop for police. If we're behind you, we're going to catch you. Don't make it worth something worth your life," said Owasso Police Lt. Nick Boatman
The driver and passenger in the car were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.