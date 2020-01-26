Report: Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash
LOS ANGELES, California - Kobe Bryant, a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers who is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Sunday, the City of Calabasas said. He was 41.
The Federal Aviation Administration said a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed this morning under unknown circumstances near Calabasas, California. The Los Angeles County sheriff said five people were on board.
It's unclear who Bryant was traveling with.
In November, Bryant told CBS News' Dana Jacobson he wanted to be remembered for generations as a "storyteller," with the "basketball side" being for the older generations.
He said 50 years from now, he wanted to be remembered "as a person that was able to create stories that inspired their children and families to bond together. And for the children to dream. Then have the initiative to wake up every morning and do all they can to help that dream become a reality, you know, that would be really, really cool."
LeBron James surpassed James as the third all-time scoring leader Saturday, putting Bryant behind James, Magic Johnson, and Michael Jordan.
This story is developing...