Creek Co. Community Comes Together To Help Injured Crash Victim
KELLYVILLE, Oklahoma - At J's Country Kitchen, it's normal to see every table full and a line out the door. However, on Sunday the endless plates filled a different need to help crash victim Jeff Webb and his family.
"Jeff had a wreck with his semi-truck, and they are pretty much money strapped so we decided to do this fundraiser for their bills," Webb's relative Nancy McCoy told News On 6.
Webb is a truck driver and was on Route 66 when Reagan Ballard hit Webb's cattle truck head-on. Ballard died and Webb went to the hospital with internal injuries.
McCoy said the crash has affected all of them.
"It's devastated them, he's their sole money maker and he can’t do that now," McCoy explained. "He's got broken ribs and he has some medical stuff so he can’t provide, and they got bills, this has devastated pretty much all of us."
Sunday's fundraiser included a full menu and silent auction. The result - an endless line of customers from open to close. Lola Carter was one of them.
"They are some of the nicest people and they deserve support, he was just doing his job and this horrible tragic thing happened," said Carter.
Bug Houston told News On 6 he's not surprised by the turnout.
"It shows that there is support, support for our friends, we are all like one big family, we love one another, we help one another," said Houston.
Webb's family said the community raised more than $5,000 -- all to give to a man and family who've given so much in return.
"I had no idea that the people would turn out like we have today, I'm just like wow, overwhelmed," said McCoy.
For more information on how to donate to Webb and his family, click here.