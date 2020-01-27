Pre Brands became aware of the possible contamination after it received two consumer complaints reporting findings of clear, thin pliable plastic in raw ground beef, according to the USDA. There has been no confirmed reports of adverse reaction from consuming the beef.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers," the USDA said in a statement. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."