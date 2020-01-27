$11 Million Project To Replace 2 I-44 Bridges Starts
TULSA, Oklahoma - Happening Monday morning, crews will start an $11 million project to replace two bridges on I-44 over 33rd West Avenue.
ODOT said this project will take more than a year to complete.
Crews will start closing eastbound lanes on I-44 on Monday around 7 a.m.
The east bound lanes on I-44 will be narrowed to one lane at 33rd West Avenue until mid February.
ODOT said the eastbound I-44 off-ramp to 33rd W. Ave. will also be closed during this time.
ODOT said these bridges are part of the oldest segment of infrastructure they maintain.
This project will replace the bridges with wider structures to accommodate a future six lane configuration at this junction.
Kenna Mitchell with ODOT said "these bridges are older. They were built in 1952, and we want to go ahead and get them replaced because they've become more of a maintenance issue for us over the years."
ODOT said the project is expected to be done in the Spring of 2021, weather permitting.