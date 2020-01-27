Man Convicted In Jenks Murder Scheduled For Sentencing
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Bristow man will learn Monday how much time he'll spend in prison after a jury convicted him of murdering a Jenks man nearly two years ago.
Justin Little is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Monday, January 27th.
in November, Little was convicted for first-degree murder in the death of Johnathan Weatherford in April of 2018.
Prosecutors said Little and Weatherford were involved with the same woman.
They said Weatherford was shot and his body was found by the train tracks in Downtown Jenks.
At the time, it was the city's first homicide in four years.
Little's sentencing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Monday morning at the Tulsa County Courthouse.