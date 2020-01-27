Patchy and some dense fog will be underway this morning across part of northeastern OK with greater fog potential across southern to east central parts of the state where dense fog advisories will remain for the morning hours. Most of the temperatures this morning will remain in the lower to mid-30s. After the fog or low cloud deck mixes out, mostly to partly sunny conditions are likely to remain for most of the day across northeastern areas with some clouds across the south. Afternoon highs should be reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s for many locations with cooler readings across southeastern Kansas and extreme northeastern OK this afternoon. Another strong looking storm system will take aim at the southern plains Tuesday quickly bringing rain and colder air across the state. There will remain a chance for some wintry weather impacts on the northern (or top side) of the storm system Tuesday afternoon and evening across northeastern OK and southeastern Kansas, with potentially for some spotty accumulations. Much higher chances for accumulating snowfall will be across northwestern OK into southwestern Kansas where a winter storm watch will be underway Tuesday with 3 to 6 inches possible. This system will exit the area late Tuesday night with most of Wednesday remaining moisture free. Another wave will drop across the plains Friday with a few showers followed by another robust warm-up next weekend.