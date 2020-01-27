Monday Marks First Day To Start Filing 2019 Taxes
TULSA, Oklahoma - Hopefully you've gotten your W-2s and are getting your taxes in order, as Monday is the first day you can file your 2019 taxes with the IRS.
You have from January 27th until April 15th to turn in your taxes. And the sooner you file, the sooner you can get money back.
The IRS typically issues refunds for electronic filers within three weeks.
However, if you file a paper return, it can take roughly twice as long for you to get a refund.
You can always submit your return early, but you don't have to pay that tax bill until the April 15 deadline.
Keep in mind there are few changes for individual returns compared to the 2018 tax-year. First, the penalty for not carrying personal health insurance has been dropped and no longer applies on federal tax returns. Second, taxpayers over 65 who don't itemize have the option of using a new return--the 104-0SR--which is a simplified version of the 1040.
The IRS expects to process more than 150 million individual returns this year.