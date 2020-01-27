OSBI: Man Threatens People At Tulsa Casino, Leads Police On Chase, Shoots Self
CATOOSA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is being called to look into a weekend chase involving a suspect who was threatening to kill people at the Hard Rock Casino & Hotel in Catoosa.
The OSBI is now leading the investigation into this incident, and News On 6 expects to learn the suspect's name sometime this week as well as why he was in Catoosa at the time.
Investigators said they were called ?Saturday night? about a man who was threatening people at the Hard Rock, and they said the man exchanged words with officers before speeding off in his car.
Police tried to pull him over but he refused to stop, and officers chased him as the suspect drove at more than 100 miles per hour.
His engine eventually gave out, and the car came to a stop in the ditch.
Police said the man reached for a gun and put it to his head.
An officer tried to tase him to stop him, but it didn't work. The man died at the scene.
Catoosa's Police Chief said he believes the suspect and a woman who was with him were wanted out of Kansas.