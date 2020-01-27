Gov. Stitt Wants To Consolidate ODOT & Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
Governor Kevin Stitt said he wants to consolidate the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.
According The Oklahoman, Governor Stitt wants to combine the agencies because they both focus on improving transportation in Oklahoma.
The Governor said revenue made from combining the agencies could help build and maintain roads in rural Oklahoma.
He added that if the two do end up merging, no turnpike or transportation employees would lose their job.
Oklahoma's Secretary of Transportation, Tim Gatz, said he's talked extensively with the governor about a potential merge.
Right now, Gatz said transportation officials are talking about creating a long-term plan to evolve the two agencies.
There's no word when that could happen.