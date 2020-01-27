Sapulpa Mayor Dies at 74
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Those in the Sapulpa community are mourning the loss of their mayor.
The Sapulpa Times reported Mayor Green passed away Sunday, but didn't detail the cause of death.
Mayor Reg Green served Sapulpa for nearly 25 years first as a city councilor, then as mayor for the past 9 years.
The Sapulpa Times said the 74-year-old filled a vacant city council seat in 1996. He became mayor in 2001 and voters had just re-elected him for another term.
The Sapulpa Police Department posted condolences on Facebook saying: "We are saddened to hear about the passing of our Mayor Reg Green. Thank you for your service to the City of Sapulpa Reg. Your family will be in our thoughts and prayers."
Green leaves behind a wife of 51 years and a son. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.