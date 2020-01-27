Remembering The Ten 19 Years After OSU Plane Crash
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, marks 19 years since the plane carrying ten members of the Oklahoma State basketball team and staff crashed in Colorado, killing everyone on board.
The men were returning to Oklahoma from Colorado when the plane crashed during a snowstorm.
The group referred to as "The Ten" are OSU basketball players Nate Fleming, and Daniel Lawson, student assistant Jared Weiberg, athletic trainer Brian Luinstra, director of basketball operations Pat Noyes, OSU athletic media relations coordinator Will Hancock, broadcast engineer Kendall Durfey, News 9 Sports Director Bill Teegins, and pilots Bjorn Fahlstrom and Denver Mills.
Oklahoma State will honor The Ten during Monday night's game against No. 3-ranked Kansas. OSU says former players, alumni, friends and family members will be in attendance for the game and that they will introduce the recipients of the memorial scholarships.
