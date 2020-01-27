Sperry Man Sentenced To Prison For Sexual Exploitation Of Child
TULSA, Oklahoma - Thomas Dustin Daughtry of Sperry was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a minor through a social media website. Daughtry, 43, communicated with the 15-year-old on Facebook from February to June 2019.
Facebook reported ongoing contact between Daughtry and the minor victim, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. The Sperry man enticed the juvenile to engage in sexually explicit conduct and persuaded the girl to send sexual images to him, the release states.
The FBI and Tulsa Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon Cozzoni prosecuted the case.
Daughtry's arrest and prosecution resulted from Operation Independence Day, an investigation that resulted in nine people being charged federally in the Northern District of Oklahoma. In total, the nationwide investigation recovered or identified 103 child victims and arrested 67 sex traffickers across the country, Shores said.