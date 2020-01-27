Owasso Business Teams With Police To Help Kids In Need
OWASSO, Oklahoma - The Owasso Fraternal Order of Police is teaming up with a new local business to promote a healthier lifestyle and help kids in need.
Owasso NutriShop is a vitamin, sports nutrition and weight loss business.
On Monday, the owners announced a percentage of NutriShop sales will go toward Owasso Fraternal Order of Police 'Cops for Kids' program.
Officers said the additional funding from NutriShop will go a long way for kids in Owasso.
"This is probably one of the most generous donations we're going to be getting from local business owners," said Travis Sellers, president of the Owasso FOP.
"It just floors me on how much support we have here in the community."
The money will to events like Shop With A Cop, Back to School backpacks, Coats for Kids and Owasso Special Olympics.